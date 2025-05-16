New Delhi, May 16: Apple CarPlay Ultra, the next generation of CarPlay, is available with new Aston Martin vehicle orders in the U.S. and Canada, and will be available for existing models that feature the brand’s next-generation infotainment system through a software update in the coming weeks. Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing said, “iPhone users love CarPlay, and it has transformed how people connect with their vehicles. With CarPlay Ultra, together with automakers, we are reimagining the in-car experience, making it even more unified and consistent.”

Apple says CarPlay Ultra takes the original CarPlay experience a step further by offering an advanced connection between the iPhone and the car. It works with the vehicle’s systems to provide a personalised in-car experience. Vehicle owners can see important information like real-time updates and driving data directly on all screens, including the instrument cluster. It also matches the carmaker’s design style and allows users to customise the layout and features to suit their preferences. Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Bike Likely To Launch in India in 2026; Know What To Expect.

Apple CarPlay Ultra Features

Apple CarPlay Ultra offers in-car experience by showing information across all driver screens, including speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, temperature gauge, and more. It lets users to access iPhone features like maps and music, along with car data like tire pressure and driver assistance. Controls can be used through onscreen controls, physical buttons, or Siri to manage the car’s radio and climate, as well as vehicle-specific features and controls like audio system configurations or performance settings. Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Bike Launched in India by UK’s Triumph Motorcycles.

CarPlay Ultra is now offered in Aston Martin models and is expected to be available in vehicles worldwide over the next year. To use CarPlay Ultra, vehicle owners will need an iPhone 12 or later, running iOS version 18.5 or above. Apple said, "Many other automakers around the world are working to bring CarPlay Ultra to drivers, including newly committed brands Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis."

