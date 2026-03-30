Mumbai, March 30: YouTube is reportedly rolling out a new update for Android Auto that introduces basic playback controls for users who listen to content while driving. According to technical reports from 9to5Google, the integration allows drivers to manage background audio directly through their vehicle’s infotainment interface, marking a step toward a more native experience for the video-sharing platform within the automotive ecosystem.

While the update provides essential functionality, it stops short of delivering a full YouTube application to car screens. Instead of a dedicated app icon or video interface, YouTube now appears within the standard media widget on the dashboard, enabling users to perform basic actions without needing to interact with their smartphones. WhatsApp Testing Native CarPlay App for iPhone Users, New Interface to Support Direct Chat and Call Management.

YouTube Android Auto Playback and Control Features

The new support is strictly limited to audio-based interactions to ensure driver safety. Users can now play, pause, and skip to the next video directly from the car’s display or through integrated steering wheel buttons. Notably, the skip function is designed to move to the next item in a queue or playlist entirely, rather than fast-forwarding within the current video.

This limited functionality is particularly aimed at users who consume long-form content, such as podcasts, interviews, or music sets, as background audio. By providing these controls on the dashboard, YouTube aims to reduce the distraction associated with handling a mobile device to manage playback while in transit.

YouTube Android Auto Subscription Requirements

A key constraint of this new feature is its dependency on background playback capabilities. The report highlights that this functionality is exclusively available to users with a YouTube Premium subscription. Without an active membership, the app will not appear within the Android Auto media widget, as the standard version of YouTube does not support background audio.

However, the feature is also accessible to those on the more affordable "Premium Lite" plan, which is currently priced at INR 89 per month in India. This inclusion makes the Android Auto controls available to a broader range of subscribers who prioritises audio features over other premium benefits like offline downloads.

YouTube Android Auto Rollout and Future Outlook

The update has started appearing across multiple devices and accounts, spanning both beta and stable versions of the YouTube Android application. This suggests that a wide public rollout is currently underway, though some users may see the feature sooner than others depending on their specific app version and regional server updates. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing 'Liquid Glass' Interface for Voice Note Player With 5-Second Rewind Button.

While this is not the comprehensive YouTube integration some users have anticipated, reports suggest that Google has not ruled out a more complete experience for Android Auto in the future. For now, the focus remains on providing a safe, controlled method for managing background audio, aligning with the restrictive safety standards governing in-car software.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).