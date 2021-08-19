There has been an intense rivalry between Xiaomi and Realme, ever since the latter set its footprints in India. There's seems to be a Twitter war going on between the two brands. The intensity of the rivalry reached a whole new level when Redmi India's Brand Director Sneha Tainwala on Twitter allegedly said Realme has copied initiatives that were conceptualized by Xiaomi. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition & Realme Book Slim Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Tweeting on the microblogging website, Sneha Tainwala said, "Mi Fan Festival" >> "#CopyCat Fan Festival"

Usually a brand that copies almost everything we do, offends me. However, I feel good about this one. We announced an entrepreneurship program for our retail partners with 100 Cr fund & ofcourse they followed. However this is good for Entrepreneurship & Employment so good job! https://t.co/jXce1LRMAo pic.twitter.com/WYOIhbWtio — Sneha Tainwala (@SnehaTainwala) August 18, 2021

It has now stopped being funny. Kitna copy karoge @MadhavSheth1 sir?

Waise event page mockup bhijwaon - will save your team some time."

The Redmi's top official, through her tweet, pointed out how Realme copied Xiaomi's Mi Fan Festival idea and converted the same into its Realme Fan Festival. The brand also announced Realme Entrepreneurship Program, which reportedly is inspired by Xiaomi India's Grow with Mi initiative.

Both the brands have been competing against each other, particularly in the mid-range smartphone space. It won't be wrong to say that their rivalry has only grown over the years. This is not the first time that the two companies have taken digs at each other on social media. The brands have often accused each other of copying ideas or offering attractive features in products that bring little utility aspect.

