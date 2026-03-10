Mumbai, March 10: Xiaomi has officially expanded its tablet portfolio in India with the launch of the Xiaomi Pad 8 on Tuesday. Positioned as a high-performance Android tablet, the new device is engineered for both productivity and creative workflows. It introduces the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 mobile platform to the Indian tablet market and runs on the company’s latest HyperOS 3, which incorporates several advanced AI-driven features for multitasking and content creation.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 features a slim profile, measuring just 5.75mm in thickness, and is constructed to support a range of professional accessories including the Focus Pen Pro and dedicated keyboard attachments. With a focus on display quality and processing power, the tablet is aimed at students and professionals seeking a versatile alternative to traditional laptops. The device will be available in Graphite Grey and Titanium Blue colour options. POCO X8 Pro, POCO X8 Pro Max Launch Date, Expected Price, Specifications and More.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is equipped with an 11.2-inch 3.2K display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 800 nits. The screen supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, with a Nano Texture variant available for users who require reduced glare and a paper-like feel. Internally, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5T RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The tablet is powered by a 9,200mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging via a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port.

For multimedia and connectivity, the device features a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support. The camera setup includes a 13-megapixel rear sensor capable of 4K recording and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for video conferencing. Connectivity standards are notably high, featuring Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth LDAC support. Software-wise, HyperOS 3 introduces a "Workstation Mode" and AI-assisted tools such as live subtitles and writing assistance to enhance the user experience.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Price in India and Availability

The Xiaomi Pad 8 starts at INR 33,999 for the 8GB + 128GB base variant. The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at INR 36,999, while the specialized Nano Texture display version with the same storage costs INR 38,999. For power users, the Creator's Edition is available starting at INR 41,999. Accessories are sold separately, with the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro priced at INR 5,999 and keyboard options ranging from INR 4,999 to INR 8,999. Xiaomi 17 Series, Xiaomi Pad 8 India Launch Set for March 11, 2026.

Sales are scheduled to commence on March 17 at 12pm IST across Amazon, Xiaomi's official website, and retail partner outlets. Launch incentives include an instant bank discount of up to INR 3,000 for SBI credit card holders, bringing the effective starting price down to INR 30,999. Additionally, customers purchasing the tablet before March 31, 2026, will benefit from a one-year extended warranty on the device, excluding the battery.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Xiaomi India Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

