New Delhi, March 11: Xiaomi has expanded its flagship lineup in India with the launch of the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, marking a major push into the ultra premium smartphone segment. The new devices feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processors, Leica engineered camera systems, and advanced display technology. The smartphones were unveiled at a launch event on Wednesday and will go on sale across India starting March 18.

The Xiaomi 17 series arrives with premium pricing that reflects the company’s shift toward high end flagship hardware. The Xiaomi 17 is priced at INR 89,999 for the 256GB variant and INR 99,999 for the 512GB model. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra comes in a single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration priced at INR 1,49,999. Xiaomi is offering an effective price of INR 1,29,999 for the Ultra model when customers avail instant bank discounts of up to INR 10,000 on SBI credit cards. Both smartphones will be available through Mi.com, Amazon India, and authorized Xiaomi retail stores. Xiaomi 17 Series, Xiaomi Pad 8 India Launch Set for March 11, 2026.

Xiaomi 17 Series Launch Video

Photography remains a key highlight of the Xiaomi 17 series, thanks to Xiaomi’s continued partnership with German optics brand Leica. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a quad camera system built around a 1 inch main sensor and a 200MP telephoto lens, capable of continuous optical zoom. The device also supports 8K video recording and 4K recording at 120fps for professional level videography. Xiaomi 17 Series With 200MP Periscope Camera and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Launched Globally; India Launch Set for March 11.

The standard Xiaomi 17 comes with a triple 50MP Leica tuned camera setup powered by the Light Fusion 950 sensor, designed to deliver improved low light performance and enhanced image detail. Both smartphones also include a 50MP front camera for high resolution selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra are powered by Qualcomm’s 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage for high speed performance. The devices run on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, featuring a suite of HyperAI tools aimed at improving productivity, system efficiency, and overall user experience.

In terms of display, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a large 6.9 inch LTPO OLED display, while the standard Xiaomi 17 offers a more compact 6.3 inch screen. Both displays support a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,500 nits, protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0 for improved durability.

Battery capacities vary slightly between the two models. The Xiaomi 17 packs a 6,330mAh battery with 100W wired HyperCharge, while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra includes a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired charging. Both smartphones support 50W wireless charging and feature IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

To attract early buyers, Xiaomi has announced an Early Bird offer running from March 13 to March 17. Customers purchasing the Xiaomi 17 Ultra during this period will receive the Professional Photography Kit Pro worth INR 19,999 at no extra cost. Buyers of the Xiaomi 17 can upgrade to the 512GB variant at the price of the 256GB model and will also receive a complimentary phone damage protection plan.

