Realme has officially launched its GT Series today in the Indian market. Realme GT Series comprises GT 5G and GT Master Edition smartphones. The company has also launched Realme Book Slim along with the GT Series. The Realme GT 5G smartphone will be made available for sale from August 25 and the GT Master Edition will be sold from August 26, 2021. On the other hand, Realme Book Slim's first sale will commence on August 30, 2021 via Flipkart, Realme.com and other retail stores. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition & Realme Book Slim To Be Launched Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Realme GT features a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, it sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

Realme GT 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

A workshop full of adventure, speed and thrill is here! Brace yourself for the CRAZIEST #realmeCreatorsCamp ever with the #realmeGT Master Edition. Stay tuned for the GT Edition! pic.twitter.com/YDDbovDrHz — realme (@realmeIndia) August 18, 2021

On the other hand, Realme GT Master Edition also flaunts a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the phone gets a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. The device comes packed with a 4,300mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging support.

Realme GT Master Edition (Photo Credits: Realme)

On the other side, Realme Book Slim gets a 14-inch IPS 2K display with a resolution of 2160x1440 pixels, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. It comes powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 11 hours battery life, 3-mode backlit keyboard, stereo surround sound by DTS, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. Realme Book Slim comes pre-loaded with a PC Connect feature that lets users connect their smartphone with the laptop and use the phone's screen directly on it.

Realme Book Slim (Photo Credits: Realme)

Coming to the pricing, Realme GT 5G is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 41,999. Realme GT Master Edition costs Rs 25,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models get a price tag of Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. On the other side, Realme Book Slim is priced at Rs 46,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant whereas the 8GB + 512GB variant costs Rs 59,999.

