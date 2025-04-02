New Delhi, April 2: Lava BOLD 5G is launched in India as an entry-level smartphone from Lava Mobiles. LAVA BOLD 5G is powered by a MediaTek processor and features a large battery for users looking for a budget-friendly option. The smartphone maker said, "segment first 5G curved AMOLED display."

The Lava BOLD 5G is available in a Sapphire Blue color option and will be available for purchase on Amazon. The smartphone features a circular camera layout on the rear with a flash, and is equipped with an AI camera to enhance photography. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Price, Sale Date, Offers, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know All About New Motorola Smartphone Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor.

LAVA BOLD 5G Launched in India

Lava BOLD 5G Specifications and Features

The Lava BOLD 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The smartphone comes with an AnTuTu score of over 420,000, which highlights its performance capabilities for an entry-level smartphone. The Lava BOLD 5G provides users with internal storage options with up to 128GB. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED curved display. Additionally, the smartphone delivers a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a dual camera setup at the rear, which includes a 64MP AI Sony rear camera. Additionally, the smartphone comes with a 16MP front camera.

The Lava BOLD 5G features an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging capability. It runs on Android 14 and delivers a clean and streamlined user experience free from ads, bloatware, and unwanted apps. The Lava BOLD 5G is built with durability and integrates AGC glass protection to protect from scratches and minor impacts. Additionally, it features an IP64 rating, which offers resistance against dust and water. The company will offer an upgrade to Android 15 and will provide two years of security updates. OnePlus 13T Launch in China Confirmed, Company Shared Teaser Calling It ‘Compact’ Smartphone; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Lava BOLD 5G Price In India and Sale Details

Lava BOLD 5G price in India starts at INR 10, 499. The sale of the smartphone is set to begin on April 8, 2025. Interested customers can visit Amazon to purchase the device.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2025 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).