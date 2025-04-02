Mumbai, April 2: Motorola has launched its new smartphone, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G, in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. The new Motorola Edge 60 Fusion comes with a sleek design and quad-camera setup on the rear. It is available in Pantone Amazonite, Pantone Slipstream and Pentone Zeyphr colour options.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion price in India starts at INR 22,999 and is offered in 8GB and 12GB, with 256GB internal storage as standard. The Moto Edge 60 Fusion sale will start on April 9, 2025. With offers applied, customers can get this smartphone for as low as INR 20,999. The 12GB+256GB variant is launched at INR 24,999. OnePlus 13T Launch in China Confirmed, Company Shared Teaser Calling It ‘Compact’ Smartphone; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Specifications and Features

Motorola's new Edge 60 Fusion has a 50MP primary camera, a Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, and a 13MP ultrawide camera on the rear. On the front, the device gets a 32MP selfie shooter for high-quality images. The rear and front cameras allow recording 4K videos up to 30 fps. The Moto Edge 60 Fusion gets a 5,500mAh battery with 68W fast charging. The device's MediaTek D7400 processor is mated with Arm Mali G615 MC2 GPU for offering good performance while gaming.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has a 6.67-inch SuperHD+ 10-bit display offering 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is visible outdoors with 1,400 nits of HBM and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It has Dolby Atmos dual-audio speakers and supports two SIM cards with 5G connectivity, along with a dedicated slot for a memory card, expandable up to 1TB. Vivo V50e Launch in India on April 10; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Additionally, the smartphone gets Bluetooth 5.4 version, an on-screen fingerprint scanner, an aqua touch display, UFS 2.2 storage, a 3D vegan leather back, Wi-Fi 6 and more. The device runs on the latest version of Android 15, which will get 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of SMR updates. It has all the sensors needed for a smartphone, such as a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and SAR sensor. The device gets an IP68 water and dust resistance rating and MIL STD-810HD (Military Grade Protection Certification).

