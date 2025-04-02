Beijing, April 2: The OnePlus 13 Mini, officially called "OnePlus 13T," is confirmed to launch in China after many rumours. The company shared a teaser image showing the compact smartphone. OnePlus introduced its OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R in India in January 2025, featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, respectively. The OnePlus 13T will join the 13 series as a small device offering flagship performance.

OnePlus 13T will be like an iPhone 16e, a mini version of the flagship smartphone series. It will offer stunning performance due to its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Despite its smaller size, the smartphone will likely have a larger battery that supports fast charging. Ahead of the OnePlus 13T China launch, several specifications have been leaked online, suggesting what it could include. Realme P3 Pro Discount: Realme Announces Limited-Time Discount on Its Pro Variant Today, on April 2; Check Offer, Time and Other Details.

OnePlus 13T Specifications and Features

The company described the upcoming OnePlus 13T as "small, beautiful, and powerful." The 13T will feature a small 6.3-inch display but a larger 6,200mAh battery. In terms of other specifications, the smartphone may boast a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor that offers AI processing and multi-tasking without lags.

The OnePlus 13T may have 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The higher variants will likely offer more storage options and RAM. The device may offer a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. OnePlus 13T is expected to be positioned between the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R.

Despite the confirmation, GSMArena reported that the Chinese smartphone maker may be joking due to April Fool's Day. This cannot be denied, as OPPO also posted the OPPO X3 as a joke, a cubical-shaped smartphone with touchscreens on all sides. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launch Today in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400; Check Expected Price, Other Specifications and Features.

The OnePlus 13T has been rumoured to launch for months, and previously, it was called the "OnePlus 13 Mini." The launch tease could be a joke; however, the anticipation leading up to the OnePlus 13T could hint that the device may launch.

