Mumbai, August 11: Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G, a new member in the Lava Blaze series, has been launched in India with several unique specifications and features in the below INR 15,000 segment. The new Lava smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup on the rear with horizontal placement, and it has a Linea design. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity processor, an AI camera and faster storage and RAM.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G is offered in two colours - Midnight Black and Feather White. Lava Mobiles has an LED flash on the rear, in the same placement for taking high-quality and clearer images in the dark. The Feather White design offers a premium feel to the smartphone. OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Launched in India; Check Price and Specifications.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Price in India and Sale Date

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G price in India starts at INR 13,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option. The sale of the smartphone will begin on August 16, 2025. Lava Mobiles said the Blaze AMOLED 2 5G will also be available at the nearest retail stores.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Specifications and Features

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor, which is capable of achieving up to 5,00,000 AnTuTu score. Further, the processor is paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage for faster file transfer and app usage. Vivo V60 Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on August 12; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G has a 50MP AI camera setup with a Sony sensor on the rear. The cameras are horizontally aligned, giving it a premium and a different appeal. Just like its other smartphones, Lava's latest model comes with the Android 15 operating system without bloatware. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast-charging for longer daily usage. The new Blaze AMOLED 2 5G from Lava Mobiles boasts a 7.55mm thickness.

