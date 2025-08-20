New Delhi, August 20: Lava Play Ultra 5G is launched today in India. Play Ultra 5G is the first gaming-centric smartphone from the company, which comes with advanced specifications and features. The company said, "A new era of mobile gaming platform starts now." Lava Play Ultra 5G price in India starts at INR 13,999 with bank offers.

The Lava Play Ultra 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. It features a curved-edge design and is available in two colour options, which are Arctic Frost and Arctic Slate. The smartphone features a square camera module arrangement. The Lava Play Ultra 5G scores above 7,00,000 on the AnTuTu benchmark, which shows its performance capabilities. iPhone 17 Series: Apple To Manufacture iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in India for US Market, Says Report.

Lava Play Ultra 5G Specifications and Features

Lava Play Ultra 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Play Ultra 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Lava Play Ultra 5G camera setup includes a 64MP Sony primary sensor and a 5MP macro lens. The smartphone comes with a 13MP front camera. The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Lava Play Ultra 5G also comes with dual stereo speakers and built-in Gemini AI. It offers an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature, along with an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance. The smartphone runs on Android 15 and supports all Indian 5G bands. Lava will offer free service at home, two years of Android OS updates and three years of security patch updates for Play Ultra 5G. Realme P4 5G and Realme P4 Pro 5G Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Realme P4 Series Smartphones.

Lava Play Ultra 5G Price in India

Lava Play Ultra 5G with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at INR 14,999, which drops to INR 13,999 with an introductory bank offer. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at INR 16,499, which will be available for INR 15,499 with bank offers. The Play Ultra 5G sale will begin on August 25 at Amazon.

