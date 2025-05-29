Mumbai, May 29: POVA Mobile has launched its new smartphone, POVA Curve 5G, in India with a Starship-inspired design. TECNO POVA Curve 5G is introduced in the INR 15,000 budget segment with various unique features such as a higher refresh rate display, a bigger battery and a futuristic design. The smartphone comes with a 7.45mm thickness and dual-camera setup on the rear.

POVA Mobile India has launched its new POVA Curve 5G with Ella AI Smart Assistant and various other AI-powered features. They include Circle to Search, AIGC Portrait 2.0, AI Privacy Blurring, etc. The 5G smartphone comes with different options to manage the signals to get the maximum network coverage.

POVA Curve 5G Price in India

POVA Curve 5G price in India starts at INR 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, and the 8GB+256GB variant is available at INR 16,999. TECNO Pova Curve 5G sale will officially begin in India on June 5, 2025, at 12 PM. The smartphone is available in the following colours - Neon Cyan, Magic Silver and Greek Black.

POVA Curve 5G Specifications and Features

POVA Curve 5G comes with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display that has 144Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The Curve 5G sports a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Moreover, the company has added 11 layers of Hyper Cooling technology powered by artificial intelligence that keeps the device cool. POVA Curve 5G is launched in two variants: the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage and the 8GB RAM variant with 256GB internal storage.

POVA Curve 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, offering efficient performance in the INR 15,000 segment. The smartphone has a 64MP primary camera with a Sony IMX682 sensor, a secondary 2MP sensor for taking portraits and dual flash on the rear. On the front, it offers a 13MP camera for taking selfies and video conferencing. TECNO POVA Curve 5G runs on HiOS 15 based on the latest Android 15. The smartphone comes with an IP64 rating, Wi-Fi 6, NFC support and IR remote.

