Lenovo Legion Phone 2 Pro 18GB model is all set to go on sale in China from May 20, 2021. As per a report, the company released a poster of the mobile on Weibo revealing its sale date. The device was launched in the home market last month with a price tag of CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs 68,190) for the 18GB + 512GB model. Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 With Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched.

Lenovo Legion Phone 2 Pro (Photo Credits: Lenovo)

Lenovo Legion Phone 2 Pro features a 6.92-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2460x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 18GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. For photography, the phone gets a 64MP main camera and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone comes with a 44MP selfie snapper that slides out from the middle of the frame.

The device comes packed with a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The gaming smartphone also gets dual fans, two USB Type-C ports, gaming-specific ultrasonic shoulder triggers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2021 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).