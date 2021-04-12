LG Wing smartphone with a rotating dual display has received a massive price cut of almost Rs 40,000 in India. The device was launched at Rs 69,990 last year. The massive price cut on LG Wing comes soon after the company announced to wrap up its smartphone business. LG will reportedly continue to sell its mobiles till the inventory lasts and might be reducing its prices before the complete closedown of its business before July 31, 2021. The handset has been listed on the Indian e-commerce website 'Flipkart'. The Flipkart listing reveals that the phone will be available for sale from tomorrow at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model with a 1-year warranty and five-year service. LG Wing & LG Velvet Dual Screen Smartphones Launched, India Prices Start From Rs 36,990.

LG Wing features a 6.8-inch FHD+ P-OLED FullVision display with a resolution of 2460x1080 pixels. The smartphone also gets a 3.9-inch secondary G-OLED display with a resolution of 1240x1080 pixels.

LG Wing (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, LG Wing sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP main camera, a 13MP secondary lens and a 12MP tertiary sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP pop-up selfie snapper.

‘LG Wing’ Name Confirmed for LG’s Dual Rotating Screen Smartphone (Photo Credits: Techno Ankit 1)

The device comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 + 25W fast as well as 10W wireless charging capability. Connectivity options include 4G LTE-A, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, a USB Type-C port and GPS/ A-GPS. The handset comes in two colours - Aurora Grey and Illusion Sky.

