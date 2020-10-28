LG India officially launched the all-new LG Wing & LG Velvet dual-screen smartphones under its 'Explorer Project' in the Indian market. The LG Velvet smartphone with Dual screen combo is priced at Rs 49,990 & will go on sale in the country from October 30, 2020. On the other hand, LG Wing costs Rs 69,990 & will be sold from November 9, 2020 across major e-commerce platforms. The LG Wing aims to explore a new form factor for a swivelling display. LG Wing Smartphone Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming of LG’s Launch Event.

In terms of specifications, the LG Wing device handset gets a 6.8-inch curved flawless P-OLED FHD+ vision display. The smartphone also gets a 3.9-inch G-OLED secondary display. The phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM & 256GB of internal storage. The Wing smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with wireless charging technology.

LG Wing Smartphone (Photo Credits: Ev Leaks)

For optics, the handset sports a triple rear camera system flaunting a 64MP ultra-high-resolution main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 13MP ultra-wide snapper. At the front, there is a 32MP pop-up selfie camera. LG Wing comes with simultaneous front, rear camera dual recording feature & instant gimbal camera with 6 motion sensors.

‘LG Wing’ Name Confirmed for LG’s Dual Rotating Screen Smartphone (Photo Credits: Techno Ankit 1)

On the other side, LG Velvet dual-screen features a 6.8-inch FHD+ cinematic POLED display with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 & a 6.8-inch secondary full HD+ display with a resolution of 2460x1080 pixels. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

LG Velvet (Photo Credits; LG India)

Coming to the camera, the device flaunts a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main lens, an 8MP secondary camera & a 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies & video calls. The smartphone packs a long-lasting 4,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support. The handset gets connectivity options such as LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC & a USB Type-C port.

