San Francisco, Sep 5: Marvel's Avengers by Square Enix has been officially released with some editions on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Google's Stadia cloud-gaming platform.

Marvel's Avengers has a single-player story mode, but the game is meant to be played online with friends and the community, reports 9To5Google.

Square Enix has been building up excitement for its Avengers game for over a year now, and the title has been highly anticipated by fans as one of 2020's biggest games.

A key difference between Stadia and other platforms that have early access is the lack of a requirement to buy the game via pre-order. Early access also comes with the Marvel Legacy outfits.

Stadia Pro members received five new games for free with Stadia Pro last month.

These new games are Strange Brigade, Kona, Metro 2033 Redux, Just Shapes And Beats as well as Rock of Ages 3: Make And Break.

