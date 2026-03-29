Mumbai, March 29: Meta is aggressively transitioning into an "AI-native" organisation by mandating strict artificial intelligence adoption targets for its engineering staff. Internal documents recently reviewed indicate that the company has set specific benchmarks for 2026, requiring a vast majority of its software development to be assisted by AI agents. This shift occurs as the social media giant simultaneously manages a series of layoffs aimed at creating a leaner, more efficient corporate structure.

The new directives require specific divisions, such as the "Creation Org"—responsible for Messenger, WhatsApp, and Facebook—to ensure that 65% of their engineers write more than 75% of their committed code using AI tools by the first half of 2026. Other high-level teams, including Scalable Machine Learning, are expected to reach up to 80% AI-assisted code by February 2026. This move follows Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of a workplace where projects once requiring large teams can now be managed by a single, highly capable individual supported by AI. Tech Layoffs 2026: Meta, Amazon, and Epic Games Slash Workforce Amid Strategic Industry Realignments.

Redefining Engineering Roles and "AI Pods"

To facilitate this transition, Meta has begun a significant organisational overhaul, particularly within its Reality Labs division. A leaked memo reveals that roughly 1,000 employees have been reorganised into small "pods" with new, specialised job titles such as "AI Builder," "AI Pod Lead," and "AI Org Lead." This flatter structure is designed to reduce bureaucracy and increase the "manager-to-employee" ratio, which in some cases has reached as high as 1:50.

The company is also introducing an "AI Performance Assistant" to help employees draft their own performance reviews. Meta’s Head of People, Janelle Gale, reportedly informed staff that "AI-driven impact" would become a core expectation for performance evaluations starting this year. While the company maintains that these targets are focused on productivity, employees are being encouraged to highlight their use of tools like Metamate and DevMate during self-reviews.

Strategic Efficiency Amid Ongoing Layoffs

The push for AI integration coincides with a fresh wave of job cuts across various departments, including recruitment and Reality Labs. These layoffs follow the "Year of Efficiency" in 2023, with current estimates suggesting Meta could eventually reduce its workforce by up to 20%, or approximately 15,000 positions. The company is reportedly attempting to offset the staggering costs of AI infrastructure, which is projected to reach USD 135 billion in capital expenditure for 2026 alone.

Despite the workforce reductions, Meta is heavily investing in top-tier AI talent and infrastructure. The company has committed nearly USD 600 billion to build data centres by 2028 and has been offering substantial compensation packages to lure researchers for its "Superintelligence" team. Analysts suggest that this dual strategy—shrinking the traditional workforce while expanding AI capabilities—is an attempt to build a competitive advantage that rivals will find difficult to match.

Risks and Technical Challenges

The rapid adoption of AI agents has not been without complications. Meta recently dealt with a "SEV1" high-severity security incident where an AI agent provided incorrect technical advice on an internal forum. A human engineer followed the instruction, resulting in a two-hour exposure of sensitive user and company data. This incident has sparked internal discussions about the "context windows" of AI agents and the continued necessity of human oversight to prevent "agentic chaos." Meta Employees in Wearables and Ads Divisions Told To Work Remotely, HR Sends Email As Layoffs Loom.

Furthermore, Meta’s next-generation frontier model, codenamed "Avocado," has reportedly faced delays after falling short of internal benchmarks for complex reasoning and coding. While the company continues to refine its primary models, the focus remains on ensuring the existing workforce is fully trained to use current tools like Claude Code and Google’s Gemini to maintain operational velocity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).