New Delhi, September 27: Meta is rolling out "Vibes," a new feed within the Meta AI app and on meta.ai, which will let its users to share and create short-form and AI-generated videos. The feature can help users to discover creative inspiration and experiment with the media tools offered by Meta AI. Over time, the Vibes feed will become more personalised, which is expected to show content relevant to individual interests.

Besides the Vibes feed, the Meta AI app continues to serve as a platform for managing Meta’s AI-enabled tools, including smart glasses. Users can capture and enhance photos and videos while exploring the creative possibilities offered by the platform. In a press release, Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta said, "We’re rolling out the next iteration of the Meta AI app, including an early preview of Vibes, a new feed in the Meta AI app and on meta.ai where you can create and share short-form, AI-generated videos." Meta To Introduce No-Ads Subscription in UK for Facebook and Instagram Users.

Meta stated that it is collaborating with more visual artists and creators to develop even more advanced creation tools and AI models. The company added that these new tools will be gradually made available to a wider audience in the future.

Meta Vibes Features

Users will have multiple creative options with Meta Vibes, as they can start a project from scratch, build on existing content, or remix videos found in the feed to make them unique. The feature allows adding new visuals, integrating music, and adjusting styles to suit personal preferences. OpenAI Partners With AARP To Guide Older Adults on Using ChatGPT To Detect Scams and Stay Safe Online.

Once finished, creators can share it directly to the Vibes feed, DM to friends, or cross-post on Facebook and Instagram Reels and Stories. Additionally, any Meta AI video seen on Instagram can be tapped to remix within the Meta AI app to enhance the creative experience.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Meta Press Release). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2025 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).