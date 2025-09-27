New Delhi, September 27: Meta-owned platforms will offer a new subscription option in the UK, allowing users to access Facebook and Instagram without ads. It will give Instagram and Facebook users the flexibility to either continue using the platforms with an ad-free experience. UK users aged 18 and above will be notified about the service, enabling them to decide whether they want to subscribe. Initially, the notification can be dismissed, giving users time to consider their options carefully.

In a press release, Meta announced that it will roll out a no-ads subscription option in the UK, following regulatory guidance and discussions with the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). The new offering allows UK users to choose between using Facebook and Instagram for free with personalised ads or paying a subscription to remove ads entirely. OpenAI Partners With AARP To Guide Older Adults on Using ChatGPT To Detect Scams and Stay Safe Online.

Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform said, "Having discussed with the ICO, Meta will offer Subscription for no ads at a price that is one of the lowest in the market." Meta said, To address guidance on consent and pay models from the ICO, Meta has set the Subscription for no ads cost at £2.99/month on the web or £3.99/month on iOS and Android, for the first Meta account. A reduced, additional fee of £2/month on the web or £3/month on iOS and Android will automatically apply for each additional account listed in a user’s Account Center." Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Photo Editor Joins Adobe Photoshop Beta With More AI Models To Boost Generative Fill Capabilities.

Advertisers in the UK will continue to have the ability to run personalised ad campaigns targeting users who opt to keep using Facebook and Instagram for free with ads. Those who continue with the free option will still see ads on Instagram and Facebook but also retain access to all tools and settings that let them manage and control their ad experience.

