Micromax In 1 smartphone is now available for online sale via Flipkart and Micromax's official website. The device was launched in the country last week. Sale offers on Flipkart include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda master debit card on the first transaction, up to Rs 9,350 off via exchange deals, no-cost EMI and standard EMI options. Micromax In 1 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India at Rs 10,499.

In terms of specifications, Micromax In 1 sports a 6.67-inch punch-hole FHD+ infinity display. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB.

Micromax In 1 (Photo Credits: Micromax India)

Khatam hua intezaar! It’s time to finally meet the new Superstar! Get your hands on a brand new #MicromaxIN1 now! #INdiaKaNayaBlockbuster is up for sale on @Flipkart https://t.co/GfCWwXT4bO #MicromaxIsBack pic.twitter.com/5KXpiMbMRk — IN by Micromax - #IN1 (@Micromax__India) March 26, 2021

For photography, the handset comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP sensor for clicking selfies and video calls.

Micromax In 1 (Photo Credits: Micromax India)

Micromax's newest offering comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with an 18W fast charging facility. The phone comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. Coming to the pricing, Micromax In 1 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant whereas the 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 11,499.

