Micromax, the Indian smartphone maker officially launched the Micromax In 1 budget smartphone in the country. The handset will be made available for sale in India from March 26, 2021 at 12 noon via Flipkart and the Micromax website. Micromax In 1 comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The base model is priced at Rs 10,499 whereas the top-end variant costs Rs 11,999. The company will offer the handset at an introductory price of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant will be sold at Rs 11,499. Micromax In 1 Budget Smartphone To Be Launched in India on March 19, 2021.

The phone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Micromax In 1 (Photo Credits: Micromax India)

2021’s dhamakedar release is here! Introducing #IN1 India ka Naya Blockbuster that packs power,performance & style! Buy at an introductory price of 4+64GB for ₹9999 & 6+128GB for just ₹11499 1st sale- 26th March,12pm @Flipkart & https://t.co/fNtSGablzI #INdiaKaNayaBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/8Rz73Dqse3 — IN by Micromax - #IN1 (@Micromax__India) March 19, 2021

For optics, the smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Micromax In 1 (Photo Credits: Micromax India)

The budget phone runs on the Android 10 operating system and is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, dual-VoLTE, dual-VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor and proximity sensor.

