Micromax has officially launched the In Note 2 smartphone today in India. The device has been introduced as the successor to the In Note 1 phone, which was launched last year. The handset will be made available for sale via Flipkart and Micromax official website from January 30, 2022, at 12 noon. Micromax In Note 2 is priced at Rs 13,490 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model. As an introductory offer, the device will be sold at Rs 12,490. Micromax In Note 2 India Launch Set for January 25, 2022.

Micromax In Note 2 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Micromax In Note 2 (Photo Credits: Micromax)

#Giveaway Q4. The ___________ in #MicromaxINNote2 will help you unlock with ease. A. Side Fingerprint Unlock B. Rear Fingerprint Unlock Comment your answer with #MicromaxINNote2 & #LevelUp to participate. 3 more questions to go. Stay tuned. #ContestAlert — IN by Micromax - IN Note 2 (@Micromax__India) January 25, 2022

For clicking photographs, the device gets a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP camera. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The handset is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Micromax In Note 2 also comes with a liquid cooling technology to prevent heating during gaming sessions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2022 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).