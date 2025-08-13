Apple has reportedly denied Elon Musk’s allegations that it has been favouring OpenAI in the App Store. On August 12, Musk criticised Apple’s app store practices and said, “Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your ‘Must Have’ section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps? Are you playing politics?” Musk accused Apple of making it difficult for any AI company other than OpenAI to reach the top of the App Store, calling it “an unequivocal antitrust violation”. He added that xAI would take immediate legal action. As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple said, "The App Store is designed to be fair and free of bias. We feature thousands of apps through charts, algorithmic recommendations, and curated lists selected by experts using objective criteria." Meta’s FAIR Brain & AI Team Wins 1st Place in Algonauts 2025 With TRIBE AI Model Capable of Predicting Brain Responses With Deep Neural Network.

Elon Musk Allegations on Apple App Store Practice

Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either 𝕏 or Grok in your “Must Have” section when 𝕏 is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps? Are you playing politics? What gives? Inquiring minds want to know. https://t.co/3wenLZGtwG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘xAI Will Take Immediate Legal Action’

Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation. xAI will take immediate legal action. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2025

Apple Response to Elon Musk Claims

Apple on @elonmusk’s claims: "The App Store is designed to be fair and free of bias. We feature thousands of apps through charts, algorithmic recommendations, and curated lists selected by experts using objective criteria.” https://t.co/w4NFINOF9x — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 12, 2025

