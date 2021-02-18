Motorola India is all set to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market. Dubbed as Moto E7 Power, the budget-friendly handset will be launched in the country via Flipkart at 12 pm IST. Ahead of its launch, the phone has been listed on Flipkart wherein a dedicated page has been uploaded on the e-commerce site revealing key details of Moto's upcoming handset. The listing revealed that it will get a 5,000mAh battery, HD+ display, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and more. Moto G30, G10 Phones Launched Globally; Check Features, Specifications & Other Details.

Official pricing and availability details will be revealed tomorrow by the phone maker via Flipkart. As it will be an entry-level offering from Motorola, we expect it could be priced under Rs 10,000 price bracket.

As far as specifications are concerned, the new Moto E7 Power will sport a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. Under the skin, there will be a MediaTek Helio SoC that will be mated to a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For photos and videos, there will be a dual-camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary and a 2MP secondary sensor setup. Upfront, the device is expected to get a 5MP snapper that will be positioned in a waterdrop notch.

It will run on Android 10 out of the box offering stock Android experience. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh massive battery with Type-C USB charger. For connectivity, the phone will support dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Type C, 3.5mm jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and more.

