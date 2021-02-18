Motorola has expanded its G-series by adding two new budget phones to its global product portfolio. Dubbed as Moto G10 and Moto G30, both the phones are very similar in specifications, but the latter gets a few hardware upgrades. The Moto G10 is priced at Euro 149.99 which is around Rs 13,247) while Moto G30 costs Euro 179.99 (around Rs 15,900), respectively. The former will be made available in Iridescent Pearl and Aurora Grey while the latter will be offered in Pastel Sky and Phantom Black. However, the phone maker hasn't revealed when these phones will be launched in India. Moto E7 Power India Launch Confirmed for February 19, 2021; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Moto G10 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Moto G30 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC which comes paired with an Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The onboard storage is expandable via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 11 OS and comes backed by a 5,000mAh battery with a 20W fast charging technology.

Moto G30 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

For photos and videos, there is a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it features a 16MP sensor for selfies. On the other hand, the Moto G10 gets a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a lesser refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage expandable. It is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. Like Moto G30, it also runs on Android 11 out of the box. For photography, it gets the same quad rear camera setup. However, the front camera is an 8MP snapper.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2021 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).