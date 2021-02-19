Motorola India has finally launched the Moto E7 Power smartphone in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 7,499. The new budget phone will go on sale on February 26 at 12 pm via Flipkart and leading retail stores. It comes with a waterdrop-style notched display, dual rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. The latest offering from Motorola competes with Redmi 9i, Infinix Smart 5, and Realme C15. Other interesting highlights of the phone are stock Android experience and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Moto E7 Power With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched in India.

As far as prices are concerned, the base variant of the Moto E7 Power costs Rs 7,499 for the 2GB + 32GB storage variant, whereas the bigger 4GB + 64GB storage model will retail at Rs 8,299. It will be available in two shades - Coral Red and Tahiti Blue colour.

Introducing, the #PowerpackedEntertainer #motoe7power that will change the way you experience entertainment with its power-packed features. Starting from just ₹7,499! Available on @Flipkart & at leading retail stores from 26th Feb, 12 PM. Save the date! https://t.co/oXGLp45rQt pic.twitter.com/8GsID51uqr — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) February 19, 2021

Motorola E7 Power comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM. It gets a 13MP dual rear camera setup assisted by a 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There is a 5MP selfie shooter at the front, with an f/2.2 aperture.

The phone comes in two storage versions - 32GB and 64GB. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card. For connectivity, there are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 10W fast charging.

