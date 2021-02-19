Motorola, the Lenovo owned smartphone maker officially launched the Moto E7 Power handset in the Indian market. The device will be made available for sale on February 26, 2021 via Flipkart and other leading retail stores. The phone costs Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB is priced at Rs 8,299. Key highlights of the device are MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a 6.5-inch HD+ display & more. Moto E7 Power India Launch Confirmed for February 19, 2021; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Moto E7 Power sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels.

Moto E7 Power (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

Introducing, the #PowerpackedEntertainer #motoe7power that will change the way you experience entertainment with its power-packed features. Starting from just ₹7,499! Available on @Flipkart & at leading retail stores from 26th Feb, 12 PM. Save the date! https://t.co/oXGLp45rQt pic.twitter.com/8GsID51uqr — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) February 19, 2021

The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP main shooter and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Moto E7 Power (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, FM Radio, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver 76 hours of music streaming, 12 hours of Web browsing on a single charge and 14 hours of video streaming. The handset runs on Android 10 operating system.

