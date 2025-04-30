New Delhi, April 30: Motorola Edge 60 Pro is launched in India. The Edge 60 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor. It comes with a quad-curved body and its moto AI technology helps to fine-tune photos. The smartphone comes with a large battery but it remains lightweight at 186 gm. Motorola Edge 60 Pro price in India starts at INR 29,999.

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is available in three colours, which include Pantone Shadow, Pantone Dazzling Blue, and Pantone Sparkling Grape. It measures 160.69 x 73.06 x 8.24 mm and delivers an enhanced viewing and audio experience with support for HDR10+ visuals and Dolby Atmos sound. Smartphone Launches in May 2025: From OnePlus 13s to Realme GT 7 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Specifications and Features

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor. It comes in two storage variants, which include 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB options. The device features a 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, which comes with an anti-fingerprint coating to keep the display clean, and Aqua Touch technology.

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro camera setup includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C main sensor with motoAI features. Edge 60 Pro comes with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. The device also features a 50MP front camera. The smartphone has a 6,000mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging. Additionally, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro supports 15W wireless charging. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It also carries a military-grade certification (MIL-STD-810H) and has an on-screen fingerprint reader. Motorola will provide three Android OS updates along with four years of security updates. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date and Price Tipped; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Price in India

Motorola Edge 60 Pro price starts at 29,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. The Edge 60 Pro price in India with 12GB+256GB is INR 33,999. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro sale will start on May 7, 2025 on Flipkart. The smartphone will also be available at the Motorola’s official website and retail stores.

