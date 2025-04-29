New Delhi, April 29: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch is reportedly scheduled for the next month. Initially, the launch was scheduled for April 2025, but it now it seems Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be launched in May 2025 instead. At the Galaxy Unpacked event that took place in January, Samsung gave a brief preview of its upcoming smartphone.

Multiple reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to be launched in South Korea on May 13, 2025, with a global release expected later in the same month. Additionally, there are reports that the Galaxy S25 Edge may first be introduced in China and South Korea on May 23. Following the initial launch, a broader rollout to other regions, including the United States and other international markets, is reportedly planned for May 30. WhatsApp To Stop Working Soon on Select iPhone Devices As Meta-Owned Platform Will End Support for Older iOS Versions, Check List.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and it may come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120HZ. The S25 Edge is anticipated to be protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to protect from scratches and drops.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumoured slim smartphone, which may measure 5.8mm in thickness. Additionally, reports suggest that the phone will likely feature a titanium frame. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is said to feature a dual-camera, which is expected to include a 200MP main sensor paired with a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The device is likely to have a 12MP front camera. The Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to be equipped with a 3,900mAh battery. Additionally, it is expected to support 25W fast charging. OnePlus 13s Launch Confirmed, Coming in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price is expected to be in between USD 1,099 and USD 1,199 in the United States, which is approximately INR 94,000 to INR 1,02,600 in India.

