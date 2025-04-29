Mumbai, April 29: This month, many new smartphones were launched in India with cutting-edge technology, AI features, and the latest designs. In April 2025, several smartphones came with larger batteries with fast-charging support and powerful processors at affordable prices. Many brands also include various artificial intelligence features in their operating systems. The camera of each smartphone was also improved this month.

In April, CMF Phone 2 Pro, Realme 14T, Vivo T4 5G, OPPO A5 5G and OPPO K13 5G, POCO C71, iQOO Z10, Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G, and many other models were launched in India. In China, OnePlus 13T, Redmi Turbo 4, Vivo X200 Ultra, and Realme GT 7 were launched. Some Chinese smartphone versions may arrive in India, while others may not. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date and Price Tipped; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2025

In May 2025, new smartphones will be launched with new lightweight designs, bigger batteries, AI features, camera improvements, powerful processors and intuitive operating systems. Recently, the OnePlus 13s is confirmed to launch in India, with a date yet to be announced. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be announced on May 13 or 23. iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus is also expected sooner. Finally, the Realme GT 7 will also launch next month, the company already confirmed via a teaser.

OnePlus 13s 5G

OnePlus 13s will launch in India soon, likely next month. The smartphone will likely be priced between INR 45,000 and INR 50,000. It will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 6.32-inch 120Hz AMOLED 8T LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and 1,600 nits of peak brightness, up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, and a triple camera setup—50MP Sony IMX906 OIS, 50MP 2x telephoto, and a 16MP selfie camera. OnePlus 13 may have a 6,260mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support.

Realme GT 7 5G

Realme GT 7 5G is also expected to launch in May 2025 with a 7,200mAh Battery with a 100W fast-charging speed. It may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, up to 16GB LRDDR5x RAM, and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. Realme GT 7 will likely have a Sony IMX896 OIS sensor for the primary 50MP camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter. The Realme GT 7's Price in India could range from INR 30,000 to INR 35,000.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ is expected to launch soon in China. The smartphone is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 50MP+8MP rear camera setup, and a 16MP selfie camera. It may have a 7,000mAh battery with a 120W fast-charging speed and a 6.82-inch OLED display with 2K resolution.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch internationally on May 13 or 23, 2025; it may be introduced on May 30, 2025. The Galaxy S25 Edge may cost CAD 1,678 (INR 1,03,000) for the 256GB variant and CAAD 1,848 (INR 1,14,000) for the 512GB variant. It may have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and likely a 12MP front-facing camera. It may be 5.8mm thick and weigh 163 grams. It may boast a 6.6-inch display. However, reports have said the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge might only have a 3,900mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Mobile Processors To Launch in 2025 With Powerful Performance, Higher AnTuTu Score: Report.

On April 30, 2025, Motorola Edge 60 Pro will launch in India with a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging. It will have a 6.7-inch quad-curved 120Hz display with 4,500 peak brightness, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5x RAM with 256GB UFS 4.0 storage; It will be offered in Pantone Shadow, Pantone Dazzling Blue and Pantone Sparkling Grape colours. It will have a 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto and 50MP front-facing camera. Motorola Edge 60 Pro price in India could range between INR 30,000 to INR 35,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2025 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).