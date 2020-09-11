Motorola, the Lenovo owned smartphone maker officially launched the Moto G9 smartphone in India a couple of weeks ago. Today, the device is all set to go on sale in the country. The sale will commence at 12 noon through Flipkart. The handset will be offered with am instant discount of Rs 500 on ICICI Bank credit cards, Rs 500 instant discount on Yes Bank credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options as well. Moto G9 With Snapdragon 662 SoC & 48MP Triple Camera Launched in India at Rs 11,499.

In terms of specifications, Moto G9 smartphone features a 6.5-inch max vision HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. For photography, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP snapper for clicking selfies & video calls.

Moto G9 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset with Adreno 610 GPU. Motorola's newly launched budget smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging technology.

Moto G9 Smartphone Launched in India (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

The phone will be offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. The device runs on Android 10 operating system. Coming to the pricing, Motorola Moto G9 is priced at Rs 11,499 for the sole 4GB & 64GB model.

