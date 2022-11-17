New Delhi, November 17 : The UK-based tech start-up company - Nothing’s Phone (1) smartphone model is available for sale at a discounted price on the e-commerce site Flipkart. The Nothing Phone (1) smartphone was launched in three configurations - 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB priced at Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively, which are all available now at a discounted price of Rs 27,499, Rs 29,499, and Rs 32,499, respectively.

Flipkart is also offering bank offers for further cost reduction of the smartphone model. Flipkart is offering discounts of 10% (up to Rs 1,500) on Federal Bank cards, and up to Rs 1,250 on Punjab National Bank credit cards. There’s also a 5% cashback offer on the Flipkart Axis Bank card. Above these, monthly installment scheme and exchange schemes are also available. Nothing Phone (1) To Come With 120Hz Refresh Rate & In-Display Fingerprint Sensor.

Nothing Phone (1): Specifications:

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor and a 6.55-inch HDR10+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Nothing OS 1.1.6 which is based on the Android 12 OS. Its rear dual-camera set-up offers a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, while there’s a 16MP front camera. 5G Phones: Want To Buy 5G Smartphone? Check This List of 10 Most Affordable 5G-Compitible Mobile Phones Before Ordering.

As already mentioned above, the device comes in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB configurations with 3 years of OS upgrades. It draws juice from a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support with USB-C port.

The Nothing Phone (1) also boasts of IP53 rated water and dust resistance and supports 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity options and supports dual SIM. It is offered in White and Black colour options.

