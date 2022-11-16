Mumbai, November 16 : 5G network is all the fad right now. With faster connectivity than never before, you can experience smooth video viewing, net browsing, multitasking capabilities and much more. If you think that buying a new 5G enabled smartphone is going to burn a hole in your pocket, then fret not. We got you covered.

Here is a list of the 10 best affordable phones, under the Rs 20,000 mark in the Indian market that offers you 5G telecommunication services support. Note: the list is in no particular order. Keep reading to get to know which is going to be your pick: Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Smartphone Likely To Be Launched Soon: Know Specifications, Features And More Here.

1. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has a starting price of Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version. It boasts of an immersive display, quad-camera, good storage options and a powerful battery.

Specifications:

Screen: 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz Refresh Rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

OS: Android 12, One UI 4

RAM: 6GB & 8GB Variants

Camera: Rear- Quad Camera Setup- (50MP Main + 5MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens) | 8MP Front Camera

Battery: 6000mAh Lithium-ion battery with 25W Fast Charging

2. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Samsung Galaxy M13 has a starting price of Rs 13,999, and is available on Amazon in two versions - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. It is a great phone if you want to enjoy all, but spend very little.

Specifications:

Screen: 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate

OS: Android 12

RAM: 4GB & 6GB

Camera: Rear- Dual Camera Setup- (50MP Main + 2MP Macro) | 5MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000mAh Lithium-ion battery

3. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Priced at Rs 15,870, the Galaxy F23 is another good offering from the house of the South Korean smartphone maker that offers a nice display, capable cameras and fast processing, which can handling your daily mobile needs along with 5G capabilities.

Specifications:

Screen: 6.6 inches, 400 PPI, TFT with 120 Hz Refresh Rate

OS: Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual Core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core) Snapdragon 750G

RAM: 4 GB RAM

Camera: Rear - 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Triple Cameras with LED Flash | 8 MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000 mAh with Fast Charging and USB Type-C Port

4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is an awesome handset that is tagged at Rs 18,999. It offers a stunning large display, very efficient cameras, impressive performance and all-day battery life along with, of course 5G connection support.

Specifications:

OS: Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual Core + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core) Snapdragon 695 RAM: 6 GB RAM

Screen: 6.59 inches, 401 PPI, IPS LCD with 120 Hz Refresh Rate

Camera: Rear - 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Triple with LED Flash | 16 MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000 mAh with Super VOOC Charging technology and USB Type-C Port

5. iQOO vivo Z5 5G

Starting at Rs 18,990, the iQOO vivo Z5 is an impressive 5G phone. It boasts of a powerful processor, a crisp display and a potent battery with fast charging support.

Specifications:

Screen: 6.66-inch FHD+ Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate

OS: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11

RAM: 8GB

Camera: Rear- Triple Camera Setup- (64MP AF Main +8MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Macro Lens) | 16MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000mAh Lithium-ion battery with 44W flash charging technology

6. iQOO Z6 5G

iQOO Z6 starts at Rs 15,499 and gets a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset under its hood. It offers all day battery life and an excellent display for a wholesome smartphone experience.

Specifications:

Screen: 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz screen refresh rate

OS: Funtouch OS 12 Based On Android 12

RAM: 4GB, 6GB, & 8GB

Camera: ‎Rear- Triple Camera Setup- (50MP Eye AF Main + 2MP Bokeh +2MP Macro) | 16MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000mAh Lithium-ion battery with 18W fast charging technology

7. Redmi Note 11T 5G

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G is priced at Rs 17,999, and is a pretty solid offering with powerful battery, cool display and good cameras.

Specifications:

Screen: 6.6-inch FHD+ Dot display with 90Hz refresh rate

OS: Android 11 MIUI 12.5

RAM: 6GB & 8GB

Camera: Rear- Dual Camera Setup- (50MP AI Main + 8MP Ultra-wide) | 16MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 33W Pro Fast Charging

8. Redmi 11 Prime 5G

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is tagged at Rs 13,999. This low cost phone offers a good processor, battery life and camera as well.

Specifications:

Screen: 6.58-inch FHD+ Dot display with 90Hz refresh rate

OS: ‎MIUI 13 based on Android 12

RAM: 4GB & 6GB

Camera: ‎Rear- Dual Camera Setup- (50MP AI Main + 2MP Depth Sensor) | 8MP AI-Selfie Camera

Battery: 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 18W Fast Charging

9. Oppo A74 5G

The Oppo A74 is tagged at Rs 14,990 and offers crisp large screen and good processing speed along with great internal storage that should suffice your daily mobile needs. OPPO Devices to Deliver True 5G Experience on Reliance Jio Connection; Check Details Here.

Specifications:

Screen: 6.5-inch FHD+ Hyper-color Screen, Punch-hole Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate

OS: Color OS 11.1 based on Android 11

RAM: 6GB

Camera: Rear- Triple Camera Setup- (48MP Main + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens) | 8MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000mAh Li-Po Battery

10. POCO X4 Pro 5G

The POCO X4 Pro is yet another affordable device that is priced at Rs 16,999 and lets you browse and use mobile apps smoothly along with a good battery and decent performance.

Specifications:

Screen: 6.67 inches 395 PPI, AMOLED display with 120 Hz Refresh Rate

OS: Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual Core + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core), Snapdragon 695

RAM: 6 GB RAM

Camera: Rear - 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Triple Cameras with LED Flash |16 MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000 mAh with Sonic Charging technology and USB Type-C Port

With the above mentioned arsenal of affordable, yet impressive smartphones with 5G capability, you should be able to find the phone that suits your requirements the best. So, go ahead and take your pick to enjoy latest 5G services and enjoy a better smartphone experience well within your budged.

