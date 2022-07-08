Nothing Phone (1) is confirmed to debut on July 12, 2022. The company is teasing the smartphone on its official Twitter account, revealing its several key features. Ahead of its launch, some new designs and specifications have surfaced online. According to a report from GizmoChina, Nothing released short clips on its official TikTok account. Nothing Phone (1) Price Reportedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website.

The clips revealed that the smartphone will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. This contradicts previous reports that stated the handset will sport a 90Hz refresh rate.

Nothing Phone (1) (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

The in-display fingerprint scanner will make the phone more appealing as it is a deal-breaker for many customers. In addition to this, Nothing Phone (1) is said to be priced aggressively in the Indian market.

According to previous reports, Nothing Phone (1) might sport a 6.55-inch OLED punch-hole display. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 778+ 5G processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, it will get a 50MP primary lens and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. Upfront, there could be a 16MP selfie camera. The handset is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

