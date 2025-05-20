New Delhi, May 20: Nothing Phone 3 is expected to launch in India sooner than anticipated, as the device has reportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. While the official Nothing Phone 3 launch date in India is yet to be confirmed, the listing suggests that the debut could happen soon.

Nothing Phone 3 may launch in India in July 2025. As per reports, the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 with the codename “Metroid” and model number “A024” was spotted on BIS. The new device is expected to include AI-powered features and is also likely to come with a Snapdragon processor. Nothing had earlier joined hands with the UK-based audio company KEF to improve the audio performance of its products. The collaboration is expected to play an important role in the Nothing Phone 3 sound quality. Lava Shark 5G Will Feature 13MP AI Camera on Rear and Have IP54 Water and Dust Resistance Rating; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features Before Launch Announcement.

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications and Features

The upcoming Nothing Phone 3 is expected to continue featuring the brand’s transparent back panel and its Glyph Interface. However, the design may see slight changes compared to the previous model. Nothing Phone 3 is expected to come with a 6.77-inch AMOLED LTPO display. It may offer a 120Hz refresh rate and is said to support a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and may be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

As per reports, the Phone 3 could arrive with a triple rear camera setup, which may include two vertically aligned camera sensors and a third lens within a pill-shaped section. The smartphone may feature a 32MP front camera. The smartphone is likely to have a 5,000mAh battery, which could support 50W fast charging and a 20W wireless charging support. OnePlus 13s Camera Details Leaked Ahead of Launch in India on June 5, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3 Price in India (Expected)

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has hinted that the Nothing Phone 3 could be priced at around 800 Pounds in the UK, which is around INR 90,000. However, the Phone 3 is expected to be more affordable for Indian buyers. As per reports, the Nothing Phone 3 may be launched in India with a price ranging between INR 45,000 and INR 50,000.

