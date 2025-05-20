New Delhi, May 20: OnePlus 13s launch in India is scheduled on June 5, 2025. OnePlus 13s price in India is expected to be around INR 50,000. As per reports, the upcoming smartphone might be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T, which was earlier released in China. OnePlus 13s is said to arrive with a compact design and advanced specifications. The company has been teasing the smartphone in social media platforms and has also revealed a few details of its upcoming smartphone.

The OnePlus 13s is expected to measure around 151mm in height, which is approximately 12mm shorter than the standard OnePlus 13. The smartphone may feature curved edges along with a noticeable camera bump at the rear. The OnePlus 13s could be available in three colour options, which will likely be Pastel Green, Soft Pink, and classic Black. iPhone 17 Series: Launch Timeline, Specifications and Features Tipped for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max; Know What To Expect.

OnePlus 13s Specifications and Features

OnePlus 13s will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It may come with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone will feature a 6.32-inch displa, which may support a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution. OnePlus is said to replace the alert slider with a new feature called the “Plus Key,” which could offer customisable functions. Lava Shark 5G To Launch Soon in India With Premium Glossy Back Design; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price Range.

The OnePlus 13s is expected to feature an advanced thermal management setup with a 4400mm Cryo-Velocity vapour chamber, along with an external cooling layer on the back cover to manage heat during heavy use. The device may also include an independent Wi-Fi chipset for improved network performance. As per reports, it is likely to include a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP telephoto lens that may offer 2x optical zoom. The front camera is expected to be a 16MP sensor with capable of recording 1080p video. OnePlus 13s may be equipped with a 6,260mAh battery, which is likely to support 80W fast charging.

