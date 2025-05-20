Lava Shark 5G will launch soon in India, and ahead of its official date announcement, Lava Mobiles confirmed two new features. The India-based smartphone company said that the upcoming Lava Shark 5G will have an IP54 water and dust resistance rating that will help it protect against light rain. The other confirmed feature is a 13MP AI camera on the rear. Lava Shark 5G price is expected to be below the INR 10,000 range and will have a Premium Glossy Back Design. The smartphone may have an Unisoc T765 SoC mated with LPDDR4X RAM. OnePlus 13s Camera Details Leaked Ahead of Launch in India on June 5, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Shark 5G Coming Soon in India With IP54 Rating, 13MP AI Camera

Kill the lag. Fight off the splash. 💦🦈​ Shark 5G – Coming soon!​#ContestAlert​ With IP54 dust and water resistance, where would you take the Killer Shark 5G?​ The funniest and coolest answer wins big! 🎁​#Shark5G #TheKiller5G #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/luJW1o6zkb — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) May 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)