For the last couple of weeks, we have heard a lot of news about the OnePlus 10 Pro. Last week, we learned from a report that the OnePlus 10 Pro will debut in January 2022. Now ahead of its launch, a promotional video of the phone has been leaked online, revealing the launch date. As per the leaked promo video, the OnePlus 10 Pro launch will take place on January 11, 2022. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed To Come With LTPO 2.0 Display.

OnePlus 10 Pro (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

The video also reveals the first look of the pro model. As per the promo, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in green and black colours. At the back, a triple rear camera setup can be seen along with a Hasselblad branding. At the front, the handset will sport a curved punch-hole display. At the bottom, a SIM tray, a USB Type-C port, microphone and a speaker grille. The alert slider is located on the right side, whereas the volume rocker is on the left side.

OnePlus 10 Pro (Photo Credits: Waqar Khan)

Previously leaked specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro include a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, the device will get a 48MP primary lens, a 50MP secondary shooter and an 8MP lens. Upfront, there will be a 32MP selfie camera. The pro model is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

