OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone is said to debut in the global market next month. The OnePlus 10 flagship series will arrive in the Indian market in March or April 2022, just like the OnePlus 9 Series. It has been reported that the OnePlus 10 Pro will debut in the global market first, and the vanilla model will be launched later. OnePlus 10 Pro To Be Launched Next Month: Report.

OnePlus 10 Pro (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Ahead of the OnePlus 10 Pro launch, the company's CEO Pete Lau has revealed on its Weibo account that the top-end model will come with an LTPO 2.0 display.

OnePlus 10 Pro (Photo Credits: OnLeaks X Zouton)

According to Lau, LTPO 2.0 will deliver a smoother display experience. As a reminder, LTPO stands for low-temperature polycrystalline oxide, which is a special type of OLED panel that allows the screen to refresh between a range of 1Hz and 120Hz.

OnePlus 10 Pro is said to sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. For photography, it is expected to come with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto shooter.

OnePlus 10 Pro (Photo Credits: Waqar Khan)

Upfront, there could be a 32MP selfie snapper. The handset is rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support. In addition to this, it will come powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Moreover, the OnePlus 10 Pro is said to run on Android 12 based OxygenOS 12 out of the box.

