New Delhi, December 26: OnePlus is on the set to introduce its newest offerings, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. As the January 23 launch event draws near for the OnePlus 12, likely with the OnePlus 12R, potential buyers are eager to get a glimpse of what's in store. OnePlus has scheduled its launch event to commence at 7:30 PM IST.

According to multiple reports, OnePlus has teased the design of the OnePlus 12R, also known as the OnePlus Ace 3 in China.. The OnePlus 12 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the OnePlus 12 might feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The OnePlus 12R is showcased in a "Mingsha Gold" colour. The design might retain the circular camera module seen in previous models, while the metal middle frame and gold-melting glass process is expected to add a touch of elegance and sophistication. Samsung Galaxy A15, Samsung Galaxy A25 Unveiled With New Features and Specifications, Prices Yet To Be Confirmed.

Ahead of the official unveiling, information has surfaced hinting at the price range for both models. According to a report of India Today, the OnePlus 12 is expected to be priced between Rs 58,000 to Rs 60,000 for the base variant. This is a slight increase from the previous model, the OnePlus 11.

The OnePlus 12R, which is slightly expected to be a more budget-friendly option, is also rumoured to see a modest price rise. Speculations suggest that the starting price for the base model could fall between Rs 40,000 and Rs 42,000. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Launch Date Set for January 4 in India: Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

While these details have stirred conversations among tech circles, it's important to note that the leaked prices are not official. The actual costs will be confirmed at the launch event, where OnePlus is set to reveal all the specifics about the new smartphones.

