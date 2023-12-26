New Delhi, December 26: Vivo X100 series, the much-anticipated flagship smartphones from the Chinese tech giant Vivo, is all set to make its Launch in India. Vivo has confirmed January 4 as the oficial launch date of Vivo X100 series. With advanced features and cutting-edge design, the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are ready for the Indian market, offering consumers a glimpse into the future of smartphone photography and performance.

The Vivo X100 series release date has created a buzz in the tech community, with the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro expected to deliver a combination of style, power, and innovation. As the launch date approaches, all eyes are on Vivo to see how these flagships will redefine the smartphone experience for users in India. Samsung Galaxy A15, Samsung Galaxy A25 Unveiled With New Features and Specifications, Prices Yet To Be Confirmed.

Vivo X100 Specifications (Confirmed):

As per the details surfacing on Vivo, the Vivo X100 is expected to be a photographer's delight, boasting a 64 MP ZEISS Telephoto camera, 50 MP VCS True Color main camera, 50 MP super wide-angle camera and a ZEISS Multifocal Portrait system. These features suggest that users will be able to capture stunning portraits and landscapes with ease.

The phone also includes a VCS bionic spectrum that accurately restores colours as seen by the human eye, ensuring that every photo is vibrant and true to life. Additionally, the Vivo X100 is expected to come equipped with a Dimensity 9300 chipset, which is expected to deliver superior performance combined with a 5000mAh battery.

Vivo X100 Pro Specifications (Confirmed):

As per the details surfacing on Vivo, the Vivo X100 Pro is expected to take the photographic capabilities even further with a 50 MP ZEISS 1-inch main camera complemented by a vivo V3 chip. It also has a 50 MP Super Wide angle camera and a 50 MP ZEISS APO Floating Telephoto Camera. The camera setup is expected to enhance clarity and focus, with a new generation of ZEISS T Coating reducing lens reflectance for clearer images.

The Vivo X100 Pro also features an APO Certification by ZEISS, suggesting top-tier optical performance. In terms of power, the device boasts an equivalent 5400 mAh battery supported by 100W Dual-Cell FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge technology, ensuring that the phone charges rapidly and stays powered throughout the day. The display is another highlight, with an LTPO Eye Protection Display offering a peak brightness of 3000 nits and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz for smooth visuals. Xiaomi Civi 3 Strawberry Bear Limited Edition Now Available on Giztop Store: Explore Specification and Price.

Vivo X100 Series Price (Rumoured):

While the official pricing for the Indian market is yet to be announced, a report of Gadgets360 suggests the Vivo X100 series price is expected to align with the global market rates. In China, the Vivo X100 starts at roughly Rs 56,500, while the Pro variant begins at about Rs 50,000. Prices in Hong Kong suggest a higher bracket, with the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro tagged at approximately Rs 85,224 and Rs 63,917, respectively.

