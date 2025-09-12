New Delhi, September 12: OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch the OnePlus 15 smartphone. The OnePlus 15 is expected to make its debut in China, followed by a launch in India. Although the company has not officially confirmed these dates, reports suggest that the upcoming flagship smartphone from OnePlus could bring notable upgrades and features. As per reports, the OnePlus 15 price in India is expected to be around INR 69,999 or INR 74,999.

The upcoming OnePlus 15 smartphone is expected to come with a new camera setup. As per a report of Times Now, the device may launch in China this October, and the India launch will likely be in January 2026. It is anticipated to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset and might run on Android 16. As per multiple reports, the smartphone could arrive in Sand Dune, Absolute Black, and Mist Purple colour options. Reports suggest that the Sand Dune colour variant could be the lightest, weighing around 211 gm, while the other two variants are expected to weigh around 215 gm. Diella, the ‘AI Minister’: Albania Becomes World’s First Country To Appoint AI-Powered Virtual Minister To Combat Corruption.

OnePlus 15 Specifications and Features (Expected)

OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch flat LTPO OLED display. It is rumoured to offer a 165Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor. The smartphone is rumoured to include OnePlus’ in-house DetailMax Engine, a computational imaging system to produce "sharp and true-to-life photos" without heavy post-processing. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Price, Specifications, Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Samsung Smartphone Launched in India.

The device could include a triple camera setup. It is expected to come with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The device may be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, which may support 100W fast wired charging capability. However, multiple reports suggest it could be equipped with a 5,500mAh battery. OnePlus 15 is anticipated to run on Android 16.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times Now), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

