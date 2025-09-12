Albania has reportedly appointed Diella, the world’s first AI-powered virtual minister. "AI minister" but not a minister for AI is said to be a fully virtual figure created with artificial intelligence. As per a report of Politico, Diella, which means “sunshine” in Albanian, has been assigned the responsibility of managing all public procurement. The Prime Minister Edi Rama reportedly told party members, "Diella is the first member not physically present, but virtually created by artificial intelligence." Her avatar appears as a young woman in traditional Albanian clothing. Diella has reportedly been introduced to the public and is now part of the e-Albania platform, which provides access to most government services digitally. PM Edi Rama reportedly said that decisions on public tenders will be moved “out of the ministries” and given to Diella, describing her as “the servant of public procurement.” He added that the implementation will be gradual for Albania to have “100 percent incorruptible and where every public fund that goes through the tender procedure is 100 percent legible." OpenAI and Microsoft Sign MOU for Next Phase of Partnership, Focused on Safe AI Development.

Diella AI-Powered Virtual Minister in Albania

