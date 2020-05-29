OnePlus 8 5G Sale Today at 12PM IST via Amazon India; Check Prices & Exciting Offers

OnePlus 8 5G Special Limited India Sale (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

OnePlus 8 5G smartphone is all set to go on a special online sale at 12 pm IST, via Amazon India. The OnePlus 8 Series Smartphones were supposed to go on sale today but the company officially announced that sale has been delayed due to unavoidable circumstances but the company has organised a special limited sale of only OnePlus 8 5G smartphone today. The smartphone will be offered on Amazon India with exciting offers like Flat Rs 2,000 off on SBI Bank Cards transactions, an additional Rs 1,000 Cashback on Amazon Pay, only for Pre-book customers, benefits worth Rs 6,000 on Reliance Jio & No Cost EMI up to 12 months on all major banks. OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphones’ India Sale Postponed.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 8 5G Features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate & a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Backed by a 4,300mAh battery, the mobile phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset that is paired up with up to 12GB RAM & up to 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus 8 5G Smartphone Special Online Sale Tomorrow at 12PM IST Via Amazon.in.

We would like to thank your patience and understanding regarding the recent sales update. We cannot wait for you to experience the #OnePlus8Series5G and hence, a limited drop of the #OnePlus8 5G will be available starting 12PM IST tomorrow on all channels. Set your alarms now 🕛 pic.twitter.com/hVBP4KqLVY — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 28, 2020

The OnePlus 8 5G comes equipped with a triple rear camera module featuring a 48MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies & attending video calls. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus 8 is priced at Rs 41,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, Rs 44,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage & Rs 49,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.