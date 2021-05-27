OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker is planning to launch something new soon in India. The company shared a teaser of its summer launch event on its official OnePlus India Twitter account and Amazon India website. OnePlus has not revealed what it would be launching during its summer event but reports have claimed that the company is likely to launch next-gen Nord handsets. These Nord handsets are expected to be OnePlus Nord 2 and Nord CE 5G. Both phones have been leaked in the past so OnePlus might launch these devices during its upcoming event. OnePlus Nord CE 5G & OnePlus Nord 2 Reportedly Spotted on the BIS Website, Likely To Be Launched Soon.

As per a report, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G was spotted online with a codename 'OnePlus EBBA' and a model number EB2101. On the other hand, OnePlus Nord 2 has been codenamed 'OnePlus Denniz' with a model number DN2101. Yesterday, OnePlus accidentally confirmed the OnePlus Nord 2 moniker in FAQ's section on the company's website.

Previous reports have claimed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is likely to be a successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G phone which was not launched in India. On the other side, OnePlus Nord 2 will succeed the Nord device which was launched in India last year. As per a tipster, OnePlus Nord 2 could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. OnePlus Nord CE 5G could sport a punch-hole display, a triple rear camera setup, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Apart from this, nothing much is known. We expect OnePlus India to start teasing the devices before their launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2021 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).