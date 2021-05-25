OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker is speculated to launch its OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord 2 smartphones soon. A tipster has spotted both devices on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website which hints that the company might launch both handsets soon in India. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is rumoured to be a successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G that was not launched in India. On the other hand, Nord 2 is said to be a successor of the OnePlus Nord phone that was launched in the country in July last year. OnePlus TV 40Y1 With Android TV 9.0 Launched in India at Rs 23,999; First Online Sale on May 26, 2021.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a screenshot of the BIS listing of both phones on his Twitter account. The BIS listing reveals two smartphones with model numbers EB2101 and DN2101. EBBA is the code name for the model number EB2101 whereas OnePlus Denniz is the codename for model number DN2102.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G was previously speculated to be called as OnePlus Nord N1 5G until when the tipster leaked that the handset will be called as OnePlus Nord CE 5G. In March 2021, it was reported that OnePlus Nord N10 5G will carry a similar design and will feature a punch-hole display. Other leaked details of the phone include a triple rear camera setup, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the other hand, OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Apart from this, nothing much is known about both devices.

