OnePlus' New Concept Smartphone Expected To Be Revealed Tomorrow

OnePlus Representational Image (File Photo)

Beijing, March 1: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has posted a short video clip on Twitter to tease a new device that will be revealed on March 3. According to a tweet shared by OnePlus UK, this is not a smartphone or even a commercial product and the company may be gearing up to reveal another concept project to the world. OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Specifications Leaked Via New Screenshot; Check Images.

"We are working on a special project (not a phone/commercial product!) and we'd love your thoughts on it. Reply to this tweet with if you are happy to give feedback, and we will DM a small number of you some photos," the tweet reads.

The company also showed off the Concept One recently, a smartphone that the company said will not be available for sale. Additionally, OnePlus is also expected to launch the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro in the coming months. Putting together all the rumours and speculations of the upcoming OnePlus 8 series, the likely specs sheet could include an obvious Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip and Android 10 bits.

Recently, a OnePlus 8 Pro prototype has been spotted in the wild hinting at dual punch-hole display and a curved display like the OnePlus 7 Pro. The back panel of the device shows off the quad-camera setup with three lenses along with an LED flash arranged in a vertical strip and a fourth camera placed alongside it.