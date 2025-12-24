Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Virat Kohli signaled a dominant return to domestic cricket on Wednesday, scoring a disciplined century for Delhi against Andhra in the group stage of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The innings, played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru, anchored Delhi’s pursuit of a competitive target during chase and drew significant attention as the veteran batter prepares for the upcoming international calendar. Rohit Sharma Century Highlights: Watch Star Indian Cricketer Score A Sensational Hundred During Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Match.

Virat Kohli Century Highlights

𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 😎 1️⃣3️⃣1️⃣ runs 1️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ balls 1️⃣4️⃣ fours 3️⃣ sixes A terrific knock from Virat Kohli as he guided Delhi to a 4️⃣-wicket victory against Andhra 👏 He also completed 1️⃣6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in Men’s List A cricket 🫡 @IDFCFIRSTBank | @imVkohli |… pic.twitter.com/kCfdl3yux1 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2025

A Masterclass in Construction

Kohli reached the triple-digit mark in 88 deliveries, striking nine boundaries and seven sixes. Coming in at his signature number three position after the early loss of opener Arpit Rana, he focused on strike rotation and gap-finding rather than high-risk power hitting.

The century was a vintage display of pacing. Kohli reached his fifty in 39 balls before accelerating in the final ten overs. His 159-run partnership with Nitish Rana solidified Delhi’s middle order and pushed the team towards a comfortable chase.

Virat Kohli's Return to Domestic Roots

This appearance marks a rare domestic outing for Kohli, who has spent the last decade primarily focused on the international circuit. His decision to participate in the 2025-26 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy follows a strategic move by senior Indian players to gain match practice ahead of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup and key Test series.

Fans gathered in large numbers to witness the former Indian captain represent his home state. While Kohli appeared composed, his celebration upon reaching the hundred reflected the significance of finding form early in the domestic season.

Virat Kohli's Impact on the Tournament

Kohli’s performance is a major boost for Delhi, a team looking to reclaim its dominance in the domestic 50-over format. Andhra’s bowling attack, led by their pace battery, initially troubled the Delhi top order, but Kohli’s ability to manipulate the field forced several bowling changes and defensive fielding placements.

For Andhra, the wicket of Kohli eventually came in the 33rd over when he was caught by Shaik Rasheed off the bowling of Satyanarayan Raju. However, the damage was already done, as he already helped Delhi reach the doorsteps of a dominant victory.

Strategic Context for 2025

The 2025-26 season is viewed as a pivotal transition period for Indian cricket. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) emphasizing the importance of the Vijay Hazare Trophy for national selection, Kohli’s participation sets a precedent for other senior players. Fans Climb Trees to Watch Virat Kohli's Batting During Andhra vs Delhi Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 at Bengaluru (Watch Video).

Cricket analysts suggest that this century will quiet discussions regarding his rhythm in the white-ball format. As the tournament progresses, Delhi will look to Kohli to maintain this momentum and deliver them another victory which will help them in the quest for trophy.

