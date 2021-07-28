OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone is now available for open sale in India. The handset was launched in the country last week along with the OnePlus Buds Pro. The newly launched 5G phone was also made available for flash sale during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 and today its open sale has commenced. Buyers will get Rs 1,000 off via HDFC Bank credit cards & EMI transactions, no-cost EMI up to 6 months and up to Rs 14,400 off via exchange deals. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: OnePlus Nord 2 5G To Go on Sale at Midnight; Prices, Offers & Other Details.

The Nord 2 phone features a 6.43-inch fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Order here - https://t.co/AZUad4fZRp

For optics, it flaunts a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP mono lens. At the front, there is a 32MP shooter with a Sony IMX615 sensor.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W Warp charging technology. It comes in three colours - Gray Sierra, Blue Haze and Green-Wood. The new 5G phone runs on Android 11 based OxygenOS 11.3 UI. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C, 5G and Wi-Fi 6. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Nord 2 5G is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 34,999. The 6GB + 128GB model gets a price tag of Rs 27,999 which is currently not available for sale on both Amazon India and official OnePlus India websites.

