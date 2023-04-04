New Delhi, April 4 : OnePlus is all set to launch the new Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone and the Nord Buds 2 true wireless earbuds in India today at the OnePlus "larger than life" event at 7 PM.

This new Nord series from OnePlus comes soon after the company’s big launch event for its OnePlus 11 5G flagship phone and OnePlus 11R alongside a range of other new products. Here’s how you can watch the live stream of the launch event of the new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and Nord Buds 2 for free. Samsung All Set To Debut the First Ever Foldable Phone With Three-Fold Display; Check Out All Key Details.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and Nord Buds 2 Launch Event Live Stream Details:

The new OnePlus Nord devices will be affordably priced. The previous-gen OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G from 2022 was the most affordable phone from the company, and its successor is likely to be the same. Vivo T2 5G Series Set To Launch in India Soon, Flipkart Availability Confirmed.

OnePlus fans can watch the launch event of the new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G on OnePlus India’s official YouTube channel today that will be livestreamed starting at 7 PM. Here’s the link to the YT channel for your convenience. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7zygr3uEiMSkxv-6nbFUGQ

The live updates of the launch event of the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds will be posted on OnePlus India's Twitter page as well.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and Nord Buds 2 Specs Details:

Most of the important specs of the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G are already known. The handset will come with a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging support.

The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G phone is the first phone from the house of OnePlus to feature a 108MP primary camera. It will offer a triple-cam setup, while the other two camera details will be out at the launch event.

The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be offered in a lively Lime green and Graphite Grey colour options and is likely to be priced starting at Rs 20,000.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds has a similar to its predecessor, but with tech updates. These will boast of premium dual audio driver setup, which is found on much costlier earbuds, while active noise cancellation feature will also be present for a great overall audio experience. It also features the new "BassWave" algorithm to enhance audio output. The Nord Buds 2 is likely to be tagged affordably at around Rs 5,000.

